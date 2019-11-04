Students Learning About Local Native People at PSUSD

Third grade students at Sunny Sands Elementary School in Cathedral City are learning a curriculum years in the making about the Native people, not a generalized version of Native history but one about the people who have lived on the land they’re sitting on for thousands of years: the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. The curriculum was developed by the descendants of the Native people and the Palm Springs Unified School District.

“It was very exciting they were able to open up some of their archives with pictures and images that really brought the curriculum alive for our students,” says Mike Walbridge, the director of learning at PSUSD.

The curriculum is hands on, in the classroom students do a mock hike but in march they will walk in the footsteps of the local Native tribe with a hike through the Indian Canyons funded by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

Years and years ago where we’re going to be visiting there was a huge fire and you’re going to see some of the remnants when we go hiking in March.

Tribal Council Members Reid Milanovich and Anthony Purnel who helped develop the curriculum say it’s important to shatter stereotypes and get children familiarized with real history, rich in traditions.

“It’s just an incredible move not just for the tribe for the entire valley for everyone to learn who we are, what we stand for, what is meaningful to us,” says Milanovich.

The curriculum for eighth eleventh graders is already being developed and will be rolled out in the spring and will eventually expand to more grades.

“For so many years and for so long other people have been telling the tribe’s story so for the tribe to work with the district so for the tribe to work with the district to create lessons that tell the story was very important to the tribe,” says Kate Anderson, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians director of public relations.