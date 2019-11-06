Mount San Jacinto College Locked Down After Report of Man With Gun

Mount San Jacinto College and other schools in the area were placed on lockdown Wednesday in response to reports that a male student walked into the college cafeteria and pointed a gun at students, then left.

Riverside County sheriff’s officials said they received the report around 9:30 a.m.

There were no reports of any shots being fired or any injuries.

The man had not been located as of noon, and authorities were searching the campus.

College officials posted a notice on the school’s website, saying the campus was locked down. People on campus were told to shelter in place, and classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

In response, authorities ordered other nearby schools within the San Jacinto Unified School District — San Jacinto Leadership Academy, Clayton A. Record Junior Elementary School and Betty Gibble Learning Center — to be locked down as well.

The suspect was described as a white male, 20 to 30 years-old, wearing a grey or blue sweater and a red bandana, according to Deputy Mike Vasquez of the RCSD.