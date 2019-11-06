Student, 14, Arrested on Suspicion of Assault on Deputy, Student

A 14-year-old high school student in Moreno Valley was in custody Tuesday evening on suspicion of assaulting another student and a sheriff’s deputy.

The school resource officer, a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy, assigned to Valley View High School, located at 13135 Nason St., received a report about 12:45 p.m. of an assault on another 14-year-old student, according to Sgt. Victor Tejada of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy obtained school surveillance video that showed the assault and made contact with the suspect, who allegedly assaulted the deputy, Tejada said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury before being booked into the Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of battery on school grounds and resisting arrest, Tejada said.

Neither the deputy nor the 14-year-old victim of the alleged assault sustained injuries that needed medical attention.

The name of the suspect was not disclosed.