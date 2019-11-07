Student Stabbed During Altercation at West Shores High School

West Shores High School was placed on a brief lockdown today following an altercation involving two students, which left one student with a non-life threatening stab wound.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District issued the following statement regarding the incident:

This afternoon an incident occurred at West Shores High School involving a student who used a knife to assault another student. It is our understanding that the incident is the result of a dispute between two students and did not represent a specific threat to the wider school community. The school was placed in a brief lock out to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

The student who allegedly committed the assault was detained by law enforcement pending the completion of an investigation. The assault resulted in a non-life threatening injury. First aid was immediately provided and an ambulance was called.

We are confident that appropriate steps have been taken and the school will be open as usual tomorrow. A crisis counseling team will be on campus tomorrow to support students or staff in need.