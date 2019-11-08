4 Riverside County Sears Locations Closing as Chain Continues to Scale Back

Four Riverside County Sears stores will be closing, along with one Kmart location, as the company’s new owners continue efforts to streamline the struggling retail chain.

Transformco, which purchased all assets of Sears Holdings Corp. in February, announced Thursday it will be shuttering 96 Sears and Kmart locations across the country. The closures will leave Transformco with 182 locations.

“We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors,” according to a statement from the company.

The Riverside County Sears stores on the closure list are at 40710 Winchester Road, Temecula; 5261 Arlington Ave., Riverside; 22550 Town Circle, Moreno Valley; and 72-880 Highway 111, Palm Desert. The Kmart store at 7840 Limonite Ave. in Riverside will also be closed.

Other Southern California stores on the closure list are, in Los Angeles County, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw, 3755 Santa Rosalia Drive; in North Hollywood at 12121 Victory Blvd.; and 1209 Plaza Drive in West Covina. The Buena Park location at 8150 La Palma Ave. in Orange County is also set to close. In San Diego County, the Chula Vista store at 565 Broadway will also close.

Going-out-of-business sales at the affected stores will begin Dec. 2, according to Transformco.