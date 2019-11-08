Three Inmates Injured During Fight at Murrieta Jail

Three inmates at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta were injured Thursday during an assault perpetrated by a fellow detainee, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The fight happened shortly after noon in one of the wings of the lockup, which is adjacent to the Southwest Justice Center on Auld Road.

Sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores told City News Service that a male prisoner, possibly armed with a makeshift weapon, inflicted minor wounds on the three fellow inmates.

The alleged assailant was not identified, and the circumstances behind the confrontation were unclear.

County fire department paramedics were sent to the jail to provide medical aid. Two men were taken to a hospital for treatment, while the third victim declined to be transported, Flores said.

The facility was not locked down.

An investigation was underway.