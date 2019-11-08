Woman Mauled by Roaming Pit Bulls Loose on Street, Dog Owner Found Dead

A Mead Valley woman was mauled by two pit bulls running loose on a street where their owner resided, authorities said Friday.

The attack happened about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 21000 block of Corina Drive, near Old Elsinore Road, just west of Perris, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Agency spokesman John Welsh said that the victim, whose name and age were not disclosed, was walking with her bike when the two pit bulls went after her. She was bitten and pulled to the ground, with one dog “going for her neck, and the other… biting her shoulder.” Her screams brought neighbors out of their houses and to her aid. One man used a shovel to strike the dogs, forcing them to retreat to a nearby property.

Deputies arrived within a few minutes and went inside the house where the pit bulls were seen, while the woman was taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley for treatment of severe bite wounds, Welsh said.

Her condition Friday was not revealed.

Inside the home, deputies discovered the badly decomposed remains of a man to whom the pits apparently belonged, Welsh said.

It was unknown how long he had been deceased, but the deputies did not believe he was killed by the dogs.

An autopsy was pending.

Animal control officers seized the dogs and impounded them at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. They could be subject to humane euthanasia, according to Welsh.

The animal services spokesman said an unknown party had reported seeing two dogs loose in the neighborhood earlier this week, but the caller described them as friendly and did not specify a location where they were last seen.

“We appreciate tips about roaming dogs. A street is helpful. But an actual property address is critical information that can assist us further,” Department of Animal Services Commander Chris Mayer said.

According to Welsh, the pit bulls had been licensed and microchipped, but the licenses expired in June.

It’s believed the dogs got out of their owner’s property through a front gate that had been left open.