Earthquakes Magnitude 3.0 and 3.5 Felt in Indio

Two small earthquakes rattled parts of the Coachella Valley Sunday, but there were no reports of serious damage.

A temblor with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 was detected at 2:07 p.m. about 10 miles north of Indio, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A second quake registered at a magnitude 3.0 around 3:18 p.m. about 10.5 miles north of Indio.

Both quakes were felt in some areas of the Coachella Valley and as far south as Carlsbad, according to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” online map.