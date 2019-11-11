Former Michigan State & Lions WR Charles Rogers dies at 38

Former Michigan State and Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers has died at the age of 38.

The Saginaw native was a standout receiver at Michigan State in 2001 and 2002. He has the record for most touchdowns in a career and also won the Fred Biletnikof Award for the nation’s best wide receiver, and was a unanimous first-team All American. He had 2,821 yards and 27 touchdowns in just two seasons.

The Detroit Lions drafted him second overall in the 2003 NFL Draft, but only appeared in 15 total games for Detroit due to injuries and suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

In a statement, the Lions said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers. From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit, Charles’ connection to the state of Michigan and its football community was felt by many during the course of his lie. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

His teammate, Chris Baker, tweeted out condolences to Rogers’ family.