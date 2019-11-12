San Pablo Avenue Businesses Still Open During Construction – Owners Report Sales down

This was inside El Rodeo Café Monday morning. No one. Eventually customers came, but overall they say business is down. That’s echoed by the Owner of ABC Coin Laundry, which is located across the street from the cafe. Al Chavira says he’s seen a 40-percent drop in customers.

“I get a lot of phone calls saying when are you going to open again. I say that I am open. Open early, stay late whatever I can do to get customers,” said Al Chavira.

San Pablo Avenue is a construction zone right now. More than a dozen businesses at the center of it all, but businesses are still open- even if it doesn’t look like it.

“I talked to all the owners on the street and they’re down. I just got out of the bird store and still unhappy. He doesn’t even want to talk to me and I am his neighbor. Business is so down for him. He has a back door as well.”

That’s how you can access these businesses, through the back door where you’ll find parking. Owner of Comic Asylum showed me her route.

“Coming from Fred Waring is the best way. Take a right where Circle K is and then you’re going to make a quick left on the ally where you can see our parking,” said Owner of Comic Asylum, Chicks Halay-ay.

What should be the busy season, the comic store is Also seeing a double digit drop in business. They’ve even had to reduce hours, no longer open on mondays.

“My regular people still come in. The people i’m losing is the out of towners. They see the cones and they’re like we don’t want to go there,” said Halay-ay.

The construction isn’t expected to be complete until Summer 2020, but then it will be an extension of El Paseo.

“Create a much more pedestrian bike friendly place where people want to stroll, spend some time and eat outdoors,” said City of Palm Desert, Business Advocate, Deborah Glickman.

And for the business owners they’re looking forward to that.

“We should make it. We will be all right. As long as people get the word out. You just got to bare with it, change is good and we will be alright,” said Chavira.