An Evening at Oscar’s: The Ladies of Knots Landing

It was one of the most popular prime time drams – and do we mean drama – in the history of television.

When Knots Landing debuted back in 1979, nobody could have predicted it would still be running in 1993. But it was, and while most of the drama stayed on the screen, the three leading ladies say there are many many behind the scenes stories, and they are sharing them at An Evening at Oscar’s in Palm Springs!