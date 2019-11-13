Coachella Man Convicted Of Murder Scheduled To Be Sentenced Wednesday

A 25-year-old man convicted in October in the shooting death of an Indio man is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Nestor Cervantes of Coachella was driving near Avenue 54 and Shady Lane in Coachella at about 7 p.m. in July 2014 when Indio police pulled him over and arrested him on suspicion of murdering 25-year-old Christopher Luis Aguilar.

Witnesses identified Cervantes as the lone gunman who shot Aguilar in the 83-700 block of Avenue 48 in Indio, where authorities found him on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel rushed Aguilar to a local hospital, where he later died.