Mommy Blogger and Uber Driver Gone Viral Reunite

“Hi John,” says Erin, who is on speaker phone from Wisconsin (she prefers we only use her first name).

This is a moment days in the making. John the Uber driver from Palm Springs is finally reuniting with Erin who runs the mommy blog, Mama Bear Bliss.

“His words of wisdom was pretty impactful to me,” Erin continues.

Her post about John the Uber driver went viral on social media, where she asked people to help her find John. She wanted to talk with him one more time after they shared a special connection on her ride to the Palm Springs International Airport.

He shared something always on his mind lately, the death of his daughter Stacy, only three months ago from a drug overdose.

“Erin you are about the same age as my youngest daughter who just recently passed away,” says John Swain, recounting what he told Erin during their drive.

She left behind a young son, a grandson who is still in Kentucky who he longs to see.

“He’d come and say grandpa you’re my best friend,” says John.

And says being an Uber driver keeps him busy at night when her loss hurts the worst.

“When they say there’s no greater pain than losing a child, there’s no greater pain than losing a child, i have to go out everyday because I can’t sleep at night and keep focused on something positive,” says John through tears.

He told Erin to cherish life, “And to be thankful that she has her children because you never know when you might lose a child.”

They both cried, said goodbye and took a picture, neither of them expecting to speak again let alone that their encounter would make such a huge impact.

“I can’t believe people would be interested in me, I’m basically nobody,” says John.

“Oh my God no, oh my God no, not one bit,” Erin chimes in.

John and Erin are an example of just how far kindness can travel.

“A random act of kindness of listening to a heart that was aching meant a lot to me,” says John.

“I just think it’s so important that in a world filled with so much hate that we’re here for each other,” says Erin.

And with that they said their goodbyes again.

“Just how I used to say to my precious Stacy, I love you sweetie, I truly love you, thank you Erin,” says John as he bursts into tears.

“Thank you John,” says Erin in a sweet voice on the other end of the phone.

John says he hopes his story can help one addict get help before they destroy another family.

John wants to go to Kentucky to see his grandson for Christmas and set up a GoFundMe account.

If you want to help click here: Home for Christmas