Robbery Suspect Arrested in School Parking Lot Following Foot Chase

A 21-year-old Desert Hot Springs man was arrested Tuesday after leading Palm Springs police on a foot chase through several gated neighborhoods and into the parking lot of a Catholic school that was locked down until officers got him into custody.

Officers spotted Juan Ortiz, who had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a robbery, walking in the area of S. Calle El Segundo and E. Ramon Road. about 1:45 p.m. and tried to stop him, but he took off, according to Palm Springs police Lt. William Hutchinson.

A California High Patrol helicopter, along with several local residents who called police to report the suspect running through their complexes, helped authorities locate him as he ran into the parking lot of St. Theresa Catholic School in the area of Farrell Drive and Ramon Road, according to the lieutenant.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown until officers handcuffed Ortiz, who allegedly resisted arrest, at 2:44 p.m.

Neither Ortiz nor the officers were injured in the scuffle, according to police, who arrested Ortiz on suspicion of robbery and resisting a peace officer.