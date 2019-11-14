La Quinta Makes Top 50 Safest Cities in California, according to new report

Out of California’s safest cities La Quinta is number 49, according to a new report by Safewise.

“It’s great that we’re making again the top 50 but love to beat Danville which is ranked number one in this year’s report,” Linda Evans, Mayor of La Quinta, said.

The independent reviewer compiled FBI crime reporting data to find out which cities are safe havens in California and which are struggling to combat crime.

Every city on the list had fewer than two violent crimes per 1,000 people. Evans attributes La Quinta’s low crime rates to a nearly $17 million police contract.

“When you look at the number of sworn officers per thousand resident population in La Quinta we’re at 1.5 officers per thousand residents and when you compare that to kind of the overall Riverside County average it’s .75 per thousand,” Evans said.

The city’s effort shows in the numbers. In the population of almost 42,000 residents in La Quinta, the report states there’s about 1.6 violent crimes per 1,000 people.

Other Coachella Valley cities are also on the list: Palm Desert (56), Cathedral City (94), Coachella (107), Palm Springs (201), Indio (216).

Out of all the safest cities in California, 60 percent are in Southern California and 40 percent are in Northern California.

The top five cities ranked in this order: Danville, Irvine, Santa Margarita, Yorba Linda, Murrieta.

“We will work towards number one because that’s how La Quinta works,” Evans said.

Full list: https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-california/