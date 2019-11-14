Shooting at School in Santa Clarita Leaves Several People Hurt

A shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday left at least seven people injured.

The shooting was reported about 7:40 a.m. at the campus at 21900 Centurion Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was described only as an Asian male wearing dark clothing, who was being sought.

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

According to reports from the scene, as many as six people may have been hurt.

The high school was placed on lockdown, as were two other area schools.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.