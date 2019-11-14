Man Fatally Stabs Himself During Confrontation with Deputies

A man stabbed himself during a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies and died at a hospital, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Deputies responding to a domestic dispute call in the 64000 block of Pinehurst Circle at about 5:40 p.m. found Carlos Sandoval, 53, holding a knife to his abdomen.

After unsuccessfully instructing Sandoval to drop the knife, deputies used at least one stun gun on Sandoval, who stabbed himself in the abdomen during the scuffle.

While awaiting emergency personnel, deputies began life-saving measures at the residence.

Sandoval was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he later died.

The investigation is still ongoing.