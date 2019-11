NBCares: Kick Off Your Holidays With A ‘Mary Hart Weekend’

You know the face and you know the voice! For four decades, the bubbly and beautiful former Miss South Dakota, Mary Hart, has been a welcome presence in our homes, keeping us all up to date on the news of Hollywood. But, did you know she’s been a part time resident in our Valley for the past 20 years?

Well she has, and now we are about to celebrate the popular and talented Ms. Hart!