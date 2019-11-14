One Man Dead After Shooting in Desert Hot Springs

A man was shot to death in Desert Hot Springs, police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported Tuesday at 10 p.m. in the 66200 block of Estrella Avenue, the Desert Hot Springs Police Department said Thursday.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene but he died prior to being transported to a regional hospital, authorities said.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of a next of kin.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Philip Weigle at 760-329-2904 ext. 285.