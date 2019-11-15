Coachella Man Sentenced to 50 Years to Life in Prison for 2014 Killing

A 25-year-old man convicted in October in the shooting death of an Indio man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison Friday.

Family and friends of the victim filled two rows of seats at the Larson Justice Center as Judge Johnnetta Anderson handed down the sentence to Nestor Cervantes of Coachella.

Witnesses originally identified Cervantes as the gunman who shot 25- year-old Christopher Luis Aguilar in the 83700 block of Avenue 48 in Indio in July 2014.

Police arrived to find the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Indio police officers spotted Cervantes driving in Coachella that same month and arrested him.