Riverside County’s Unemployment Rate Rises a Notch

Minor ripples in the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate up slightly last month, state officials said Friday.

The jobless rate in October, based on preliminary estimates, was 3.9%, compared to 3.8% in September, according to the California Employment Development Department.

The rate was nearly a half-percentage point lower than the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 4.3%, figures showed.

Roughly 43,000 residents were out of work in October, and 1,062,800 were employed, according to the EDD.

Coachella had the highest unemployment rate countywide at 11.2%, followed by the unincorporated community of Cabazon at 8.8% and the unincorporated community of Highgrove at 6.7%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties in October was 3.7%, down from 3.6% in September, officials said.

Bi-county data indicated payrolls expanded by the widest margin in the government services sector, primarily education, as more teachers and support personnel from schools got back on the job following summer hiatus. The sector added an estimated 8,200 positions last month.

Additional gains were recorded in the retail trade, health services, financial services, information technology and farming sectors, which altogether expanded by 8,900 jobs, according to the EDD. Miscellaneous unclassified industries also increased payrolls marginally, while the mining and hospitality sectors were unchanged.

Payrolls contracted in the construction, manufacturing and business services sectors, which shed an aggregate 3,900 positions, according to data.

The EDD said that the state’s jobless rate in October was 3.7%.