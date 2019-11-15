SunLine Transit Agency’s 111 Music Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow

One of the Coachella Valley’s favorite festivals is back this Saturday, November 16, 2019. SunLine is transforming five bus stops into outdoor concert stages for a city-to-city music tour along the primary artery of the Coachella Valley, Highway 111.

The 111 Music Festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at designated stops in participating cities, which include Cathedral City, Coachella, La Quinta, Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage.

All bands receive a unique code, and attendees can text that code to vote for their favorites. The 111 Music Festival first place winner will receive a $500 Visa gift card, the second place winner will receive a $300 Visa gift card, and the third place winner will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

By purchasing a VIP Pass for $3, festival attendees can ride Route 111 to catch a variety of acts at different stops. To purchase a VIP Pass, simply text the word “TOKEN” to 41411 to download the Token Transit app to your phone and buy your pass using mobile ticketing. Attendees can also download SunLine’s myStop Mobile app to help navigate their hop on, hop off experience.

For more information, go to SunLine.org/111musicfest.