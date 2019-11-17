Former Trump Campaign Aide Promotes Book at La Quinta Republican Event

Former Trump campaign foreign policy aide George Papadopoulos was a special guest at the East Valley Republican Women’s event in La Quinta where he was promoting his new book.

“The crowd here was incredible I felt like I was at home among friends family,” said Papadopoulos.

The controversial figure was the first to be charged in the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian meddling.

“The collusion case rested on from these hacks of the Mueller team was what did I do with that information,” he told the crowd.

Papadopoulos eventually pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and served 12 days in federal prison but he explained that he was an unwitting participant who was targeted and framed, the premise of his book, “Deep State Target”.

“I have no reason to be here except for that I‘m being framed,” he said about meeting with an Israeli cyber security intelligence company co founder who he took $10,000 from in an hotel in Israel in 2017.

He says his story serves as a cautionary tale, “Don’t ever talk to the FBI without a lawyer and even then don’t talk to them because they’re not there to help you.

The group liked what he had to say.

“I’m very impressed with his story and I‘ve been following what happened to him and it’s very sad,” said La Quinta resident, Hemnata Nepkowsi.

“He is a hero as he said if he had not acted honorably Trump would have been in trouble,” said Sunny Simonetti, from Palm Desert.

The talk concluded with the group praying for him and his future endeavors which he hinted during our brief interview might include a run for office.

“I can’t talk about my race at this event but obviously you can look and see what I‘m going to be up to I‘m moving forward in one of the districts,” said Papadopoulos.

He filed paperwork to run for Rep. Katie Hill’s (D-25th Dist.) who recently resigned after admitting to a relationship with a campaign aide and staffer.