Ramona High School Student, 17, Arrested for Alleged Threats

A 17-year-old student was arrested for an alleged threat in a social media post aimed at Ramona High School in Riverside, authorities said Monday.

Police received multiple reports Sunday night of a possibly threatening social media post aimed at the high school, according to the Riverside Police Department.

School officials helped police identify a student alleged to have made the post. That student was arrested and set for booking into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of criminal threats and illegal possession of ammunition, police said in a Facebook post. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

The possible threat came to light around 8 p.m. Sunday, Ramona High School principal Victor Cisneros posted on the social media site.

“We will continue to work with RPD to ensure that student safety is never compromised–it is out top priority,” Cisneros said.

Other people replied with comments on Facebook.

“Horrible this happened but wonderful it was found out before anything happened,” replied Susan Mosher.

“Thank you RPD and RUSD for keeping our kids safe,” replied Adriana Katanic-Curiel.