Barricade Situation Underway in Morongo Valley

Heavy police presence is on scene of a barricaded suspect in Morongo Valley, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Police responded to the 53000 block of Twentynine Palms Highway.

SWAT Teams can be seen surrounding the area of the house.

Authorities advise to please avoid the area.

Further details about the incident with be released as they become available.