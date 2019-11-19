‘Let the baby die’: Dad stunned over heartless response directed at his 4-month-old son

An Ohio dad who placed a half dozen signs around his local mall about his son RJ’s birth disorders and how others could help by donating got a cruel response.

The next week, placed under several of those signs was another one with a very different message: “Let the baby die.”

“It shocked me,” KC Ahlers, RJ’s father, told WTVG-TV. “I mean, it really shocked me that somebody would have that kind of cruelty.”

Four-month-old RJ has two birth disorders; Agenesis of the corpus callosum, which affects brain development, and Trisomy 9 Mosaic Syndrome, a chromosomal disorder, according to a GoFundMe page.

KC and Angela Ahlers have been raising money for their son’s medical costs since some of his treatments aren’t covered, according to the fundraising page.

In response to the cruel message, which in full read, “Stop asking for money. Let the baby die. It’s called Darwinism. Happy Holidays,” RJ’s family is hoping to share a different kind of message with their son.

“We want to raise our son to not reciprocate hatred,” KC Ahlers said. “We want to battle hatred with love.”

RJ’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $20,000 as of Tuesday morning.