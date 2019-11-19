Rain Expected, Snow Possible As Two Storm Systems Meet in Southern California

The first rain storms of the season are expected to move into the region Tuesday, bringing significant rainfall throughout Riverside County and the possibility of snow in the mountains.

A low pressure system to the south will make its way north and meet a colder, low pressure system that is making its way down the coast, National Weather Service meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

These conditions are expected to produce rain starting Tuesday evening and continuing through Thursday night, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Wednesday, Miller said.

The NWS issued a flash flood warning that will be in effect from this evening through late Wednesday night in the Riverside County mountains.

Rainfall amounts through Thursday night are expected to be between a half-inch and one inch in the Riverside metropolitan area, up to an inch-and-a- half in the mountains, around eight-tenths of an inch in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and less than one-quarter of an inch in the Coachella Valley, according to the NWS.

Snow levels will drop to 6,000 by Wednesday evening, with several inches expected above 7,500 feet, Miller said.

Temperatures are expected to remain about 5-10 degrees above average Tuesday before dropping to 15-20 degrees below average on Wednesday, he said.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 82 degrees in the Coachella Valley, 83 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 81 in Riverside, 75 in Temecula and 81 in Hemet.

Another storm system could bring precipitation on Friday, but those showers are expected to be light and isolated, Miller said.