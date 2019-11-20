Rain and Snow Expected in Riverside County, Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

More rain and snow are expected Wednesday in Riverside County as the first rain storms of the season linger over Southern California.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that will be in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Riverside County mountains and the San Bernardino County mountains above 5,000 feet.

Those mountain areas are expected to get two to four inches of snow by Thursday night, as a cold, low-pressure system moves in from the north and the storm system that brought rain Tuesday moves to the east, according to the NWS.

Showers were mostly light overnight, but heavier showers are expected starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday afternoon, forecasters said. Thunderstorms could also develop in the mountains, the Riverside metropolitan area and the Inland Empire Wednesday afternoon.

No thunderstorm activity is expected in the Coachella Valley.

A flash flood warning expired at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, but a flash flood watch remains in effect until late Wednesday evening in the Riverside metropolitan area, the Inland Empire and the county mountains.

As of 3 a.m., the storm systems had dumped 0.86 of an inch in Live Oak Canyon, 0.74 in Vista Grande, 0.63 in Idyllwild, 0.55 in Angeles Hill, 0.51 in Potrero Canyon, 0.48 in Poppet Flats, 0.47 in Beaumont, 0.43 in Keenwild, 0.39 in Cranston, 0.33 in Cabazon and 0.18 near the Riverside March Air Force Base.

Rainfall totals in the Coachella Valley included 0.44 of an inch in Thermal, 0.25 in Indio, 0.16 in Palm Desert and Agave Hill, 0.15 in Cathedral Canyon and Thousand Palms, 0.08 near the Palm Springs Airport and 0.04 in Desert Hot Springs.

Through Thursday night, the Riverside metropolitan area is expected to get another six-tenths of an inch of rain, while an additional 1.8 inches is expected in the mountains, three-quarters of an inch is expected in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and around one-tenth of an inch is expected in the Coachella Valley, forecasters said.

The NWS advised anyone traveling in the mountains to be wary of reduced visibility and keep an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency.

Light showers could continue through Friday morning, then dry and sunny conditions are expected this weekend, forecasters said.