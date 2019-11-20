Transgender Day Of Remembrance Vigil Planned For Wednesday

Violence against transgender people will be decried Wednesday during a vigil outside Palm Springs City Hall.

The Transgender Community Coalition will host the Transgender Day of Remembrance, celebrated annually on Nov. 20, beginning with a free community resource fair starting at 3 p.m. followed by the vigil at 5 p.m.

Transgender activist, actor, singer and songwriter Ryan Cassata is set to deliver the keynote address in front of Palm Springs City Hall.

The ceremony will include the display of a “Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial Sculpture,” created by artist Heath Satow. The sculpture was inspired by the death of Yazmin Sanchez who was burned to death in a Florida alleyway.

For more information visit http://www.TransCC.org .