Actress Charlize Theron to be Honored at Palm Springs Film Festival

Actress Charlize Theron will be honored at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, it was announced Thursday.

Theron will receive the International Star Award for her performance in “Bombshell.”

“Over the years, Charlize Theron has created so many memorable roles including her performances in “Monster,” said festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

"In her latest film, Bombshell she gives yet another award- worthy performance through her striking physical transformation of her portrayal as Megan Kelly."

Theron was previously honored at the festival with the Desert Palm Achievement Award in 2006 and the Vanguard Award in 2012.

The South African-born actress won an Academy Award in 2004 for best actress for her role in “Monster.”

She joins previously announced honorees Joaquin Phoenix, for his role in “Joker,” and Renee Zellweger, for her role in “Judy,” who will all be honored at the festival’s Jan. 2 awards gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The festival runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13.