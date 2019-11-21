Stores Targeted for Alcohol Sales To Minors During Cathedral City Sting

Three store employees, including a 19-year-old, were cited for selling alcohol to minors during a sting operation in Cathedral City, police announced Thursday.

Cathedral City officers worked with agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and minor decoys to target several alcohol license-holders on Wednesday.

The employees who were cited work at Carniceria Rancho Grande, 68300 Ramon Road; Outpost Market, 68171 Ramon Road; and 7-Eleven, 67510 Ramon Road, according to a police statement.

Those caught selling alcohol to minors face a minimum fine of $250, and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation.

In addition, ABC will take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license of the business where alcohol was sold to a minor, which can include a fine, and suspension or permanent revocation of the license.