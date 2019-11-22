Authorities Looking for 80-Year-Old Man Missing in Anza

An 80-year-old man who suffers from unspecified medical conditions that may cause him to become disoriented went missing in Anza, and authorities sought help Friday to locate him.

The California Highway Patrol, acting on a request from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, issued a “Silver Alert” for Refugio Olivares, who was last seen Thursday about 4:15 p.m. He was wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Investigators circulated a photo of the octogenarian and asked anybody who sees him to call 911, the Hemet sheriff’s station at 951-791-3400, or sheriff’s dispatch at 951-776-1099.