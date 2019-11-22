Woman Arrested In Connection To Body Found in La Quinta Trash Bin

A 32-year-old Palm Desert woman was arrested Friday in connection with the discovery of a body inside a trash bin Thursday at a residence in a gated La Quinta neighborhood.

Deputies were dispatched at 11:41 a.m. Thursday to the 43500 block of east Parkway Esplanade where they located a male body inside a trash bin, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Through subsequent investigation, authorities arrested Cristina Noelle Canimo at 3 a.m. Friday, jail records show. She was booked at Indio Jail on suspicion of murder with malice.

She was arrested on the same street where the body was found.

According to neighbors, the house where the body was located may have been used as an end-of-life elderly care facility.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Canimo is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 26