Teen Arrested for Threats of Violence to a Palmdale High School

Sheriff’s deputies said Friday a teenager was arrested for allegedly making criminal threats of a possible shooting targeting a Palmdale high school.

Deputies received a call about 6:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a threat of a planned shooting Friday at Pete Knight High School, according to Deputy Ronald Sneed of the sheriff’s Palmdale Station.

The deputies went to the school, in the 37000 block of 70th Street East, and learned that a fight had occurred on the campus earlier that day, resulting in several students being detained and suspended. The deputies conducted multiple interviews and parent-authorized searches of homes, Sneed said.

They interviewed a male teen involved in the fight who had allegedly made threats on social media and posted pictures of a person holding a firearm and bullets, according to the sheriff’s department. Sneed said the teen admitted to posting the picture and writing additional threats, Sneed said.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and was taken to Sylmar Juvenile Hall, Sneed said.

Several additional students were interviewed but were found to have no involvement with the posting or threats.