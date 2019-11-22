Two Minors Arrested By Deputies Who Respond to Gunfire Reports in Coachella

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in Coachella arrested two minors on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Second Street and Vine Avenue about 11:50 a.m. Thursday and conducted a door-to-door search of the area following reports of two groups of people shooting at each other, but did not find anyone injured, according to a sheriff’s statement.

During their investigation, deputies found unspecified evidence linking a 15-year-old and 16-year-old to the gunfire and took them into custody. Their names were withheld because they are juveniles.

Witnesses told authorities they saw an older model black Toyota sedan flee the area with additional suspects inside, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Investigator Butvidas at 760-863-8946.