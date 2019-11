Former Casey’s Restaurant & Lounge Blaze Seen Across the Valley, Investigation Underway

Fire investigators were looking into the cause of a blaze that broke Sunday out at an unoccupied commercial building in Palm Desert.

The fire was reported just before noon in the 42000 block of Washington Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Ten engine crews deployed to the scene and said the vacant structure was well-involved with fire when they arrived.

The fire was contained in about an hour.

No injuries were reported.