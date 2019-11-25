CHP: Travel Safe During Thanksgiving, Or Risk Penalties

Drive safe and sober during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend or face the consequences, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The agency will initiate its annual Thanksgiving “maximum enforcement period” beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, when all available officers will deploy to catch drunk or drug-impaired drivers, speeders and other traffic violators.

The MEP will conclude on Sunday night, Dec. 1.

“Holiday travel can be stressful. By putting some simple safety measures in place, motorists can help keep themselves and others safe on the road this weekend,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Most important, before you head out, ensure everyone inside the vehicle has their seatbelt on, and if there are children along for the ride, check that they are secure in the back seat in the appropriate child safety seat.”

Officers from the Riverside, Blythe, Beaumont, Indio and Temecula CHP stations will be on inland freeways, highways and unincorporated roads, looking to snare scofflaws.

During last year’s Thanksgiving maximum enforcement campaign, the CHP arrested 931 people statewide on suspicion of driving under the influence, compared to 1,057 arrests during the previous Thanksgiving holiday period — a 12 percent decline.

A total of 59 people died in collisions on roads and highways under the CHP’s jurisdiction over Thanksgiving weekend 2018.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost half of the vehicle passengers killed in collisions nationwide during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday period were not wearing seatbelts.