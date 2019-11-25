Jennifer Lopez to Be Honored at Palm Springs Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez will receive the Spotlight Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival for her starring role as a veteran stripper in the crime caper “Hustlers,” organizers announced Monday.

“Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film `Hustlers.’ Starting with her show-stopping entrance, Jennifer brings to life the character of Ramona, an exotic dancer, who leads a group of dancer friends to steal money from their clients,” said festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year’s Spotlight Award.”

Festival officials noted that the previous recipients of the Spotlight award — including Helen Hunt, Allison Janney and Julia Roberts — have gone on to receive Academy Award nominations in the year they were honored.

Lopez, along with previously announced honorees Martin Scorsese, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Charlize Theron, will be recognized at the festival’s Jan. 2 awards gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The festival runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13.