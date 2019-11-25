One Dead, One in Critical Condition Following Cathedral City Crash

On Monday, at about 12:07AM, Cathedral City Police Dispatch received a call of a single vehicle traffic collision at Dinah Shore, East of Cathedral Canyon. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle had collided into a cement structure on the center median.

The driver, 47-year-old Annette Sepulveda of Hemet, was pronounced deceased on scene by Cathedral City Fire Department Paramedics.

A male passenger suffered major injuries and was transported by CCFD Paramedics to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle traveling east on Dinah Shore at a high rate of speed and collided with the center divider. At this time it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

The Cathedral City Traffic Bureau responded and is in the process of completing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cathedral City Police Department’s Traffic Bureau (760)770-0300 or info@cathedralcity.gov.