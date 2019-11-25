Riverside County Gas Prices Drop For 22nd Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Monday for the 22nd consecutive day, falling a half-cent to $3.804, its lowest amount since Sept. 26.

The average price has dropped 22.5 cents during the streak, including 1.2 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases were preceded by a five-day streak of increases totaling 3 cents.

The average price is 10 cents less than one week ago and 23.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 25.8 cents higher than one year ago.

“Based on rapid price drops in the Los Angeles wholesale gasoline market this week, we expect the price drops to continue as Thanksgiving approaches,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.