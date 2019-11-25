Travel Tips Ahead of Thanksgiving Chaos

Southern California is expected to receive stormy weather on Wednesday and Thursday just in time for the holiday travel season.

With a record-breaking 4 million people traveling from Southern California alone, the weather could definitely dampen travel plans. Traffic was moving well on Monday at Palm Springs International Airport but staff is already preparing for the week.

“Even if somebody drops you off, be there at least two hours ahead,” Tom Nolan, executive director of PSP, said. “That will help tremendously for the planning of the trip.”

Nolan said with inclement weather, airlines would contact travelers if their flights are delayed or cancelled but always show up to the airport as a backup.

Plus, AAA Travel Agents recommend travelers budget for gas, car rentals and certain hotels, as prices are higher than last year.

CEO Stephen Kanold of A.C.T. Tours said certain insurance services can cover your flight during trip interruptions or cancellations due to weather but you have to read the fine print.

“Some policies don’t,” he said. “The one that we sell is Travelex and they do.”

If you’re forced to stay in a hotel, you can include that in your insurance claim but all circumstances are subjective, he said.

PSP is offering economy parking along Kirk Douglas Way for travelers starting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. It’s 18 dollars and a complimentary shuttle will take travelers to and from the lot to the curb of the main terminal.

Nationwide, Anaheim is expected to be the second most popular destination for Thanksgiving travelers, behind Orlando. Rounding out the top five destinations are New York City, Las Vegas and Honolulu.

The top five destinations for Southern California residents, according to a poll of Auto Club travel agents, are:

1) Las Vegas

2) San Diego

3) Mexico (cruises and resorts)

4) Grand Canyon

5) Lake Tahoe

The top air destination for Southern Californians is Hawaii.

For Los Angeles, the worst traffic spots and times for Thanksgiving travelers are: