Woman Killed by Train in Coachella

Police are investigation the death of a female, who was struck and killed by a train, in Coachella.

Initial reports of the incident came in just before 2pm, when emergency crews responded to the area of Grapefruit Blvd and 52nd Street, in reference to a train versus pedestrian.

Arriving on scene, authorities located an adult female who appeared to be struck by a train and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say foul play doesn’t appear to be a factor and no roads are impacted by the investigation.