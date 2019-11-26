12-Year-Old Boy Sees Color for First Time With Help From Special Glasses

A 12-year-old color blind boy from Minnesota has a heartwarming reaction when he is able to see color for the first time, wearing special glasses.

His name is Jonathan and his principal, Mr. Hanson, is also colorblind and wanted to share his new glasses with the student.

Jonathan’s mom says this opportunity has changed his life and now they are raising money through a GoFundMe page to buy more pairs of theses glasses to share.

The Enchroma Company will be matching every pair Jonathan and his mom purchase.