Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 23rd Consecutive Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Tuesday for the 23rd consecutive day, falling 1.2 cents to $3.792, its lowest amount since Sept. 26.

The average price has dropped 23.7 cents over the past 23 days, including a half-cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases were preceded by a five-day streak of increases totaling 3 cents.

The average price is 10.2 cents less than one week ago and 23.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 25.7 cents higher than one year ago. It has increased 52.4 cents since the start of the year.