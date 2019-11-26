Parking Lot at Palm Springs Airport Opens Tuesday Offering $18 Daily Rates

A temporary economy lot opens Tuesday at Palm Springs International Airport in preparation for increased Thanksgiving holiday traffic slated for the Coachella Valley.

The lot, located on airport property along Kirk Douglas Way, opens at 8:30 a.m. at a cost of $18 per day.

A free shuttle will run to and from the temporary lot to the front of the curb of the main terminal during airport operating hours.

Travelers are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight departure time during the busy holiday season.