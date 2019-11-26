Woman Charged in Connection with Body Found in La Quinta Trash Bin

A 32-year-old Palm Desert woman was charged with the torture-murder of a victim whose body was discovered inside a trash bin in a gated La Quinta neighborhood.

The murder charge against Cristina Noelle Canimo includes a special circumstance allegation of torture during the commission of a murder, making her eligible for the death penalty if the District Attorney’s Office opts to pursue it.

Canimo also faces a sentencing enhancement of using a weapon during a felony. The criminal complaint alleges that Canimo used a knife, box cutter, screwdriver and a hammer in the crime.

Camino did not enter a plea when she appeared before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Harold Hopp, who ordered her held without bail and rescheduled her arraignment for Dec. 9 at the Larson Justice Center.

Camino, who’s being held at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, was arrested at 3 a.m. last Friday, the day after the body — described only as that of a male — was found inside a trash bin in the 43500 block of east Parkway Esplanade.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending family notification. The criminal complaint identifies the person as “Ronald C.”

Canimo was arrested on the same street where the body was found, according to jail records.

Neighbors say the house where the body was located may have been used as an senior care facility, but sheriff’s officials have not confirmed that report.