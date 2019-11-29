Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 26th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Friday for the 26th consecutive day, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.762, its lowest amount since Sept. 25.

The average price has dropped 26.7 cents over the past 26 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases were preceded by a five-day streak of increases totaling 3 cents.

The average price is 7.9 cents less than one week ago and 23.7 cents lower than one month ago but 27.2 cents higher than one year ago. It has increased 49.4 cents since the start of the year.

The streak of decreases is the longest since a 36-day streak from May 21-June 25.