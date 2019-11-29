Coroner Releases Name of Man Killed in Thousand Palms Crash

A Thousand Palms man was identified Thursday as the person killed in a crash near the entrance to the Ivey Ranch Country Club in Thousand Palms.

Brian Grajiola Jr. was 28, the Riverside County coroner’s office said.

The crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Varner Road west of Jack Ivey Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer R. Chavez said.

Grajiola was driving a 1994 Honda and a 50-year-old Desert Hot Springs man was driving a 2018 Ford, Chavez said.

“For unknown reasons, the driver of the Honda lost control and traveled across the westbound lane of Varner Road directly into the path of travel of the Ford, which was traveling westbound on Varner Road,” the officer said. “Subsequently, the front side of the Ford collided with the right side of the Honda.”

Grajiola was pronounced dead at the scene and the Ford driver was not injured, Chavez said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.