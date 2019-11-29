Rain Showers and Snow Forecast for Riverside County

A storm that produced periods of rain and snow on Thanksgiving and the day before, causing flooding on roadways in Riverside County, is expected to weaken Friday but rain showers and snow could continue until late Friday evening.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. Friday evening in the Riverside County mountains, where 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected to fall Friday potentially affecting travel and causing tree branches to fall.

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 1.5 inches of snow had fallen in Idyllwild, according to the National Weather Service

Rain showers are possible throughout the county Friday morning, including the Coachella Valley, forecasters said.

Wind gusts could reach 60 mph in the mountains Friday afternoon, while winds in the Riverside metropolitan area are expected to be less than 25 mph.

The chance of measurable precipitation Friday is 50% in the Riverside metropolitan area, the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley. Rain and snow showers are expected early Friday in the mountains, but the chance of precipitation will decrease to 50% by Friday evening.

The Riverside metropolitan area and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning are expected to get around one-tenth of an inch of rain Friday, while up to three-quarters of an inch could fall in the mountains and less than one-tenth of an inch is forecast for the Coachella Valley.

Showers could linger late Friday evening in the Riverside metropolitan area, but dry weather is expected throughout the county on Saturday, forecasters said.

As of 3:15 a.m., Beaumont had received the most rain over the past two days, at 2.56 inches, followed by 2.45 in Potrero Canyon, 2.40 in the northern portion of Lake Elsinore, 2.25 in Cranston, 2.2 at the French Valley Airport, 2.13 in Gilman Hot Springs, 2.12 in Murrieta, 2.08 at the Riverside March Air Reserve Base, 2.06 in Cabazon, 1.97 in the Moreno-Clark area and in Perris, 1.78 at Ryan Field in Hemet, 1.74 in the Banning Bench, 1.72 at the Riverside Airport and 1.29 in Poppet Flats, according to the NWS.

In the Coachella Valley, Whitewater Trout Farm led the way with 1.57 inches, followed by 0.91 in Desert Hot Springs, 0.79 in Dead Indian Basin, 0.68 at the Palm Springs Airport, 0.63 in Agave Hill, 0.48 at Wide Canyon Dam, 0.47 in Palm Desert, 0.32 in Thousand Palm, 0.31 in Indio and 0.18 in Thermal.

High temperatures Friday could reach 53 degrees in Riverside, 55 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 61 in the Coachella Valley, and 48 in Temecula and 49 in Hemet.