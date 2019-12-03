Antonio Banderas To Be Honored at Palm Springs Film Festival

Antonio Banderas will receive the International Star Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival for his role as a declining film director in the Spanish drama “Pain and Glory,” organizers announced Tuesday.

“Throughout his career Antonio Banderas has garnered international acclaim and world recognition from his memorable performances,” said festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “In his latest film `Pain and Glory,’ Antonio Banderas gives another deeply moving performance as aging film director Salvador Mallo going through a creative crisis as he reflects on the choices he’s made throughout his life.”

Banderas, along with previously announced honorees Jennifer Lopez, Martin Scorsese, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Charlize Theron, will be recognized at the festival’s Jan. 2 awards gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The festival runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13.